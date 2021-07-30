FLEMINGSBURG — Lloyd Chester “Bubby” Hamm Jr., age 62, of Flemingsburg, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Born July 5, 1959, in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Lloyd Chester Hamm and the late Lena Mae Jones Hamm.

Bubby is survived by four sisters, Kay Hanshel and Phyllis Beagle, both of Flemingsburg, Millie Cunningham and Rose Dunn, both of Seattle, Washington; brother, James Willis Hamm of Flemingsburg; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many external family and friends.

Bubby was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Linda Dunaway, Susan Hamm, and infant Clara Frances Hamm; one brother, Ricky Eugene Hamm; nieces and nephews, Christopher Dunaway, Jonathan Thompson, Jamie Hamm, Stephen Hanshel and Colin Hanshel.

Bubby was very friendly and loved everyone who was around him. He loved to talk to everyone and always had a smile on his face.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Blake Gulley officiating.

Burial will follow in Purvis Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Dylan Doyle, Brandon Whalen, Scotty Allen, Jordan Whalen, Danny Rigdon, Glen Vaughn and Honorary Pallbearer: Brandon Hamm.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bubby to the St. Claire Hospice, 222 Medical Circle, Morehead, Ky. 40351.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com