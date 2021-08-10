AUGUSTA — Linda Claypool Poe, 74, died Friday, Aug.t 6, 2021, at her home in Florence.

She was born in Augusta, on Nov. 11, 1946, to the late John T. and Gladys Hargett Claypool.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (John Paul) Bloomer of Florence, and Kyle (Sharan McCarthy) of Aguanga, Calif.; her grandchildren, Taylor (LaCrisha Jenkins) Davis, Amy Bloomer, and Ben Bloomer; and her great-grandchildren, Riley Davis and Dylan Davis. She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy (Wendell) High and Joyce (Jerry) Hoffman; her brother, Mike Claypool; sisters-in-law, Mary Claypool and Melanie (Jerry) Thornsbury; and brother-in-law, Dane (Connie) Poe.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Poe who died Sept. 1, 2005; and her siblings, Anita Richey, Pat Claypool and Ike Claypool.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Augusta.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to Bracken County Historical Society or charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com