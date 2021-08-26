PARKER STITT

MAYSVILLE — Parker Lewis Stitt, 4, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Maysville.

Parker was born in Lexington, on May 7, 2017, the son of Joseph Stitt and Christine Padgett of Maysville.

He loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his cousins.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Piper Stitt and his brother, Peyton Stitt; his paternal grandfather, Donnie Stitt (Cathy) of Augusta; his paternal grandmother, Jeanne Blair (Tim) of Maysville; his maternal grandmother, Brenda Padgett (Rick) of Maysville; his maternal grandfather, Dale Padgett of Burtonville; maternal great-grandmother, Frances Presley; paternal great-grandmother, Linda Sue McFarland (Jim); paternal great-grandfather, Donnie Stitt Sr. (Carlotta); paternal great-grandparents, Bill and Ann Gatherwright; John and Robin Thomas; Godmother Amanda Mack; his aunt, Lauren Stitt (Robert Gooding); his uncles, Andrew Stitt, Bradleigh Padgett (Danielle Wheeler) and Gavin Thomas; his cousins, Harley, Errol, Laynei, Gatlin, Landon, Zaydon, Zophia, Eleanor, Briar, Beau, Christian, Seth, Aiden, Treavor, Kara, Henderson and Sawyer and special cousins, Shayla Geise, Natalie Stitt and Jessica Moon.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Billy Presley and his great-uncle, David Christopher Stitt.

Funeral services for Parker Stitt will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

