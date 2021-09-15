BROOKSVILLE — Lana Jo Free, 72, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1948 to the late Delbert and Helen (Workman) Free.

She was a member of Triumph Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Holly Jo (Eric Sutton) Free of Brooksville; three sisters, Carolyn Moorhead of Brooksville, Phyllis Kaye (Jerry) Fegan of Brooksville, and Pat (John) Marshall of Georgetown, Ky.; and four brothers, Bill Free, Bobby (Brenda) Free, Steve (Kathy) Free, and Johnny Ray (Jenny) Free, all of Brooksville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Madge Todd and Anna Katherine Free; and two brothers, Leroy Free and Jimmy Free.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Brooksville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Carmen Jett Moorhead Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Gabriel Free Military Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com