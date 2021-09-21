MRS. ABERCROMBIE

AUGUSTA — Rosie Lee Abercrombie (nee Nickerson), 63, of Maysville, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 30 years, Lee Abercrombie.

Rosie was born in Bracken County on Nov. 10, 1957, to her parents, the late Raymond L. Nickerson and Rosa Mae Ware Applegate.

She was a member of the Maysville Order of the Eagle Auxiliary serving as a trustee.

In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Mickey Gardner and Zollie Gardner (Missy); three daughters, Tabatha Fegan (Jeff), Patricia Eglian (Josh Elliot), and Brenda Perkins (Allen); two brothers, Billy Nickerson (Bonita) and Robert Nickerson (Dorothy); 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several additional relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christa Childers; and her brother, Ronnie Nickerson.

The funeral for Rosie will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta, with Bro. Rick Jones officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Bracken County.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., also on Friday at the funeral home.

Anyone attending the visitation or funeral is asked to wear a mask or face covering, pursuant to COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Memorials, if desired, may be offered to help offset final expenses in care of Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 145, Augusta, Ky. 41002.

