MRS. MEFFORD

September 23, 2021
MANCHESTER, Ohio — Rachel Faye (Blevins) Mefford, 76, of West Union, Ohio, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 ,at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born Jan. 5, 1945, to the late James H. and Vina (Littleton) Blevins in Cranston, Ky.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Mefford; two sons, Michael and Jeffery Mefford as well as four brothers and six sisters.

Rachel is survived by one son, Tommy (Kim) Mefford of Bentonville; daughter, Carla Mefford of Bentonville; two granddaughters, Rebecca (Kyle) Free of West Union, and Kati Mefford of Bentonville; three great-granddaughters, Holly, Myra and Harper Free, all of West Union.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:30 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Rev. Billy Newton will officiate.

Burial will follow in Manchester Cemetery.

