MRS. TONCRAY

MAYSVILLE — Kenton Wayne Lang, 56, resident of Maysville, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

The youngest child of the late Vera Louise and John W. Lang Jr. of Germantown, Kenton was born on April 5, 1965.

After graduating from Mason County High School where he participated in many academic and extracurricular activities, Kenton moved to Texas and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, earning several medals, ribbons, and awards, as well as serving on several missions, including Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona, earning a Bachelor of Business Arts degree in Accounting. Following his military experience, he was successfully employed in several positions, both in the UK and the US. His most recent seven-year tenure was as a finance manager for the Jeff Wyler Automotive Group.

Always with a smile on his face, and a kind word or bit of humor on his lips, Kenton quickly became a friend with almost everyone he met. He loved to travel, was a loyal supporter of the Louisville Cardinals and Arizona Wildcats and was also an avid car show participant and enthusiast. He lived his life to the fullest, with his greatest joy being spending quality time with family and close friends.

A proud father, Kenton is survived by his son, Jonathon Lang and daughter, Kiana Seward; as well as his bonus children, Jaide O’Brien and Damian (Holli) O’Brien.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Kenton “Taylor” Lang.

Other family members surviving him and cherishing his memory include his siblings, Norlene (Ron) Rice, Karl (LeVon) Lang, Lynn (Marty) Revely, Donna (Carnell) Hill, Jonna Carter, and Carissa Harris. Also mourning his passing are a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends, and Shawna Fornash, who has been his devoted girlfriend for the past nine years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Kenton Lang Memorial Scholarship that is being developed for the benefit of his son, Jonathon.

Kenton’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Moore & Parker Funeral Home, 303 Maple Leaf Road., Maysville, Ky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Germantown, Ky.

All visitors are asked to please wear a mask for the safety of themselves and others.