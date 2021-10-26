MR. GENTRY

MAYSVILLE — Thomas Gentry, 76, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center.

Mr. Gentry was born Dec.r 10, 1944, in Versailles, to Lucille Browning Gentry and the late William Mckinley Gentry.

He loved music and could play just about any instrument, his favorite being the keyboard. He also enjoyed attending auctions and setting up and selling at flea markets.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Chuck) Harrison of Nicholasville; his loving companion of 13 years, Dora McBride of Maysville; granddaughters, Kristian (Ryan) Collins and Ashley (Ryder) Oaks; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Collins.

At Mr. Gentry’s request, there will be no services.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

