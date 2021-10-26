MR. GENTRY

GERMANTOWN — Mary Jane Cooper, 91, of Lenoxburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 21, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving husband and family.

She was born Aug. 10, 1930, to the late Charles E. Harris and Mariah Moran Harris. Jane was a long-time employee of Heck’s, a former foster grandparent at Bracken County Schools and a member of Chatham Christian Church.

She was the life of every family gathering, her laugh was priceless, her cooking was unmatched, her green thumb was glorious, her work ethic was unbelievable and her card playing was ruthless. She met her sweetheart Robert (Bob) Wolfe playing euchre at the Senior Citizens Center in Brooksville. She liked when he talked across the table. The two were married in 2010.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Billy Cooper and Paula Cooper of Germantown, Charlene Griffith of Maysville, Darre Cooper of California, and Charles (Bonnie) Cooper of West Union, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Cooper of Dover; 24 grandchildren; over 40 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sara Wilson, Betty Lou Ulmer, David Wolfe, Mary Ann Banks, Barbara O’Conner and Patricia Elliott.

Jane was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Paul Cooper; as well as her children; Kenneth Wayne Cooper, Virginia Diane Tucker, and Barry David Cooper; grandchildren, Mary Beth Griffith, Becky Tucker, and Mindy Curtis; son-in-law, Jonathan Griffith; and daughter-in-law, Julia Cooper.

Visitation will be at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The funeral will follow at 1 p.m.

Donations can be made in Jane’s memory to Chatham Christian Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com