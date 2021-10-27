PADUCAH — Bob Drake, 80, of Paducah, formerly of Maysville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Bob was born in Winsted, Conn., on April 14, 1941, to the late George Webb and Ruth Alma Stevens Drake.

He was a member of Heartland Church. Bob worked for over 40 years as an Operations Manager with Crounse Corporation then later worked at the local Lowes Hardware. He was a Free Mason and Oleika Shriners 2009 Potentate. Bob had many hobbies, including ham radios, motorcycles, cars and was a licensed airplane and towboat pilot. Bob even built his own paddle wheel boat by hand. He also loved sports, especially his beloved Kentucky Wildcats.

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandy Drake; two daughters, Dawn Drake of Paducah, and Kristen Fulton (John) of Boise, Idaho; four sons, Larry Drake, Steve Drake (Jeni) and Bryan Drake (Heather), all of Paducah and Brandon Drake (April) of Danville; daughter-in-law, Staci Drake of Paducah; sister, Pat Fabry Shanks of California; brother, Bob Fabry of California; 12 grandchildren, Corey Drake, Austin Drake, Bailey Drake, Hadley Drake, Bryce Drake, Tristin Drake, Ethan Drake, Cadin Drake, Jackson Drake, Braydon Fulton, Teshome Fulton and Addilyn Grace Fulton; one great-grandchild, Bentlee Drake.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Joy Florence, and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until the service hour of 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Burial will take place at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Charleston Creek Cemetery in Maysville.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, Ky. 40508. Or you may go online at www.shrinerschildrens.org

During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.

You may leave a message or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com