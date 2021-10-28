MRS. PALMER

MAYSVILLE — Beverly C. Palmer, 71, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, to go be with our Lord.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28

Beverly was born on Nov 23, 1949, to the late Beatrice Ione Shaffer and Halden Francis Cobb.

Beverly was a loving person who enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking and any reason to take care of her family. She and her husband loved scratch-off lottery tickets and the occasional trip to the casino; she was especially happy when she shared the winnings with family.

She was a devoted wife to her late husband of more than 20 years, Gene W. Palmer.

Beverly is survived by her son, Donald L. Jones of Maysville; her sister, JoAnn (Charles) Gill of Maysville; her brother, Steven (Carl) Reeves of Maysville; a niece, Amy Whitlock of Florida; a nephew, Adam (Kaitlyn) Gill of Maysville; three great-nieces and four great-nephews that she thought of as her own grandchildren; a special cousin, Linda (Tom) Beebe of Cincinnati, Ohio; and her two cats, Rascal and Pixie. All of whom she loved dearly.

Services for Beverly C. Palmer will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home, with Rev. Andrew Young officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Pallbearers include Adam Gill, Charles Gill, Carl Reeves, Tom Beebe, Ronnie Palmer, Charlie Detro.

Honorary pallbearer includes Matt Mullins.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com