MRS. HUMPHRIES

MAYSVILLE — Dorothy Q. Humphries, 84, passed away peacefully in Bixby, Okla., surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 31, 2021.

She lived a long life devoting many, many years to establishing and working in her restaurant, “Malone’s Restaurant” on Forest Avenue in Maysville.

Survivors include her son, Harley Durham of Maysville; niece, Michele Dillow of South Point, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Melissa Malone of Bixby, Okla.; granddaughters, Andrea Heck and family of Bixby and Jessica Males and family of Glenpool, Okla.; and a host of friends she loved like family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lucy Ervin Carrington; her son, Larry Malone; husband, Orville Humphries; brothers, Gayle Carrington and Eugene “Gene” Carrington.

Services for Dorothy Humphrieswill be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com

