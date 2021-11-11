MAYSVILLE – Elizabeth Melton Tenery, 93, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Dominion Senior Living of Louisville. Mrs. Tenery was the widow of Dr. James Marion Tenery, DMD who passed on July 14, 2019.

Elizabeth was born in Ware Shoals, S.C. on Aug. 10, 1928, the daughter of the late Carl Melton and Sybil Taylor Melton Wyatt.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maysville, a Kentucky Colonel and Past President of the Maysville Younger Women’s Club. Mrs. Tenery was a Registered Nurse and received her Nursing Certificate with the Greenville General Hospital, Greenville, S.C. She went on to receive her Bachelor Degree in Nursing with Eastern Kentucky University Nursing Program where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and also later received her Bachelor Degree in Vocational Education.

When she first moved to the Maysville area she worked for the Mason County Health Department and later became the instructor for the Vocational School LPN program from 1969 to 1994. On June 13, 1991, she received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Kentucky Department of Adult and Technical Education Cabinet for the Work Force Development.

She is survived by her two children, Wanda Littrell (Phillip) of Louisville, and Dr. Jerry Tenery, DMD (Karen) of Evansville, Ind.; three grandchildren, Anisa Waller (Paul) of Maysville, Chris Tenery of Shelbyville, and Greg Tenery (Frannie) of Evansville, Ind.; three great-grandchildren, Blake Doyle, Trace Doyle and Harper Lynn Tenery; and one brother, Carl Melton (Doris) of Greenville, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 315 E. Broadway, 6th Floor, Louisville, Ky. 40202 or to the Buffalo Trace Humane Society, PO Box 758, Maysville, Ky 41056 or to the Bracken County Animal Shelter, 188 Hamilton Road, Brooksville, Ky. 41004.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com