MAYSVILLE — James Carl Culp, age 43, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 2, 1977, the son of Douglas E. Culp and Mary Ann Culp.
James was a 1996 graduate of St. Patrick High School. He attended the University of Cincinnati and North Carolina School of the Arts, where he earned a degree in classical guitar.
James was a virtuoso musician who performed locally with such acts as Kamiskazi, Ottis, Impaired Judgement, and Better Days. He performed and toured with major label artists, including Jive Deluxe and Deborah Cox. James also performed on major cruise lines, traveling around the world. Following this, James pursued his passion for songwriting, music composition, and promoting his original band, Formerly Known as Nothing. He was also an accomplished pianist.
James had a gentle and kind heart of gold. He could lighten the mood of any atmosphere with his sense of humor and bring a smile to your face without effort. James was passionate about his music, and genius in his unlimited musical talent. He touched so many lives and will be missed more than any words can ever express.
James was a member of St. Patrick Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1564, and the Moose Lodge No.1124.
In addition to his parents, James is survived by his seven siblings, Karen (the late Jim) Griffin of Sebastian, Fla., Doug (Yvette) Culp Jr. of Lexington, Greg (Heather) Culp of Maysville, Stephen Culp of Maysville, Julie (Tony) McFarland of Maysville, Lora (Eric) Goodwin of Crestview Hills, and Jessica (Arnie) Monell of Highland Heights; an uncle, James (Kim) Schmidt of Barboursville, W.Va.; two aunts, Linda (Bob) Dalessandro of Woodbury, N.J., and Jane Patton of Maysville; a great-aunt, Caroline Niemoeller of Hamilton, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Lance, Hope, Isabella, and Storm Griffin; Valeria, Manolo, Chace, Cassidy, Dalton, and Lily Culp; Vivian McFarland; Logan, Maxwell, and Stella Goodwin; and Lucille, Norma, Elliott, and Edith Monell.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Vernon Culp; maternal grandparents, Elroy and Lillian Schmidt; and his beloved aunt and uncle, Karen Schmidt and John J. Schmidt.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Culp will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at St. Patrick Church, celebrated by Rev. Andrew Young.
James will be laid to rest in St. Patrick Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Fred Roberts, Sam Huff, Brian Tucker, Charles Tucker, J. B. Penrose, Logan Goodwin, Sgt. Maxwell Goodwin, Wesley Haggard, Steve Haggard, and Lance Griffin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Drew Beckett, Daniel Mason, and Danny Russell.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Brell & Son Funeral Home. Prayers will be said at 7:30 p.m.
