MAYSVILLE – Cheryl Lynn Slack, 66, of Maysville, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Slack retired from the Maysville Walmart.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a graduate of Maysville High School, attended Maysville Community College and loved her flowers and gardening.

Cheryl was born in Maysville, on Feb. 24, 1955, the daughter of the late Gerald and Dorothy Jean Gordon Henry.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Slack; her four children, Michael Henry of Louisville, Tramell Henry of Maysville, Korey Henry of Cincinnati, and Toshianna Slack of Hopkinsville; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Charles Henry, Gregory Henry, Larry Henry, David Henry, Joni Richardson, Mary Henry and Anita Greene, as well as a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Henry Jr.

Funeral services for Cheryl Slack will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church at 12:40 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, with Rev. Terrance Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow in the Green Acres Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Face mask and social distancing will be observed by all for both events.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com