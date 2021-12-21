MRS. HARDING

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Mary Alice Harding passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ohio Valley Manor.

She was born in Robertson County, on Oct. 2, 1930, the daughter of the late Chancy and Anna Wheatly Wheeler.

Mary Alice was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. She had worked various jobs in and out of the state with the most recent being at Suncoast Operations and she was the manager of River Crossings Flea Market.

She was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Maysville, a Kentucky Colonel and an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

Mary Alice is survived by her grandson, Jason Gregory Hamilton; and her special friends, Kim Hesler and Lisa Welch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregg Fields; and her daughter, Vicki L. Hitt.

Following the instructions and wishes of Mary Alice Harding, no services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Friends may offer online condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com