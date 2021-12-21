MR. HELLER

December 21, 2021
MAYSVILLE – James Aubrey Heller, age 75, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on April 9, 1946, to the late Gerald E. and Dorothy Moore Heller of Pineville.

Jim is survived by his wife, LaVonne Heller of Maysville; his sons, Jeremiah James “JJ” (Laura) Heller of Hawaii, and Justin Aaron (Hannah) Heller of Maysville; his daughters, Jessica Lynn Heller of Lexington, Jodie Byrd and Jamie Heller, both of Maysville; his granddaughter, Lakota Vine Heller of Tollesboro; brothers, Joey (Sherry) Heller of Aberdeen, and Larry Heller; sisters, Sandy (Ronnie) Tumbleson and Georgetta (Tim) Varney.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by sisters, Kay Littleton and Tony Richards.

Brell and Funeral Home is serving the family.

