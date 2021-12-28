MR. BURROWS

December 28, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. BURROWS

MR. BURROWS

MAYSVILLE — Christopher John Burrows, 44, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at The Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Christopher was born Oct. 7, 1977, in Mariemont, Ohio, to John and Alice Finn Burrows of Russellville, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Christopher is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sarah Mason Burrows; his children, Grace Burrows and fiancé, Evan Wells, Blaise Burrows, Gemma Burrows, Lucia Burrows, Pax Burrows and Avila Burrows; sister, Elizabeth (Nikki) Perkins; grandmother, Louise Finn; and a host of extended family members.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Patrick Church in Maysville, with Rev. Michael Black as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Church.

Memorial donations may be made to The Christopher Burrows Scholarship Fund at Fifth Third Bank.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

Trending Recipes