MRS. ROBERTS

FLEMINGSBURG — Shirley Ann Roberts, 72, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Meadowview Regional.

Born in Mason County on Sept. 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late William Jacob Simms and the late Margaret Helen Underwood.

Shirley was a farmer who also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for Pioneer Trace Nursing Home and later as an in-home caregiver for the elderly. She attended the Orangeburg Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Roberts; her two children, Diana (Randy) Purcell, Wayne (Anita) Roberts; her four grandchildren, Bridget (Shaun) Fryman, Brandi (Jordan) Pollitt, Ashton (Jared) Stewart, Jacob Roberts; and her five great-grandchildren, Cayden Sebastion, Colton Sebastion, Isaac Pollitt, Wyatt Stewart, Hadley Roberts.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Beulah Little Roberts; her father-in-law, Elmo Roberts; and her two uncles, Albert Simms and Jim Simms.

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Jesse Hickerson officiating.

Shirley will be laid to rest in Goddard Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Shaun Fryman, Jacob Roberts, Jared Stewart, Jordan Pollitt, Kenny Roberts, Greg Roberts. Honorary pallbearers include her great-grandchildren, Cayden, Colton, Isaac, Wyatt, Hadley.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Shirley to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com