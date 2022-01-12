MOUNT OLIVET — Ruben W. Dotson, 96, of Mount Olivet passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Robertson County Health Care Facility.

Mr. Dotson was born in Robertson County on Aug. 10, 1925, son of the late Omar and Lena Workman Dotson.

He was a retired farmer and a Security Officer for Jockey International and Blue Licks State Park and a member of Shannon United Methodist Church. Ruben was well-known for his sorghum molasses.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Tolle Dotson in 2014; a great-grandchild, Titus Miller; four sisters, Clara Fooks, Sylvia Mastin, Billie Woods and Geraldine Clark; two brothers, Kenneth Dotson and Shirley Dotson.

Survivors include a son, Mike (Susan) Dotson and a daughter, Sharon (Dwaine) Miller, both of Robertson County; three grandchildren, Timothy Miller, Kevin Dotson and Lora Unthank of Robertson County; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Unthank, Rachel Unthank and Eli Dotson; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Shannon United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike McArter officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of the service, Saturday at the church.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Memorials suggested to Shannon UMC or Cemetery, in care of Dick Clary, 4065 KY 596 May’s Lick, Ky. 41055.

