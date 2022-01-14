MISS MCHUGH

MAYSVILLE – Elizabeth Agnes McHugh, 87, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2022, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Elizabeth was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Maysville to the late Charles Leo and Mary Brown McHugh.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church and was retired from McHugh Auto Parts where she worked as a bookkeeper.

She is survived by a sister, Frances McHugh of Maysville; and a host of nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was also deeply devoted to her sister Jean’s children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Charles McHugh, Jack McHugh, Peter McHugh, Robert McHugh, Edward McHugh and Rev, James L. McHugh; and sisters, Mary Pfeffer, Ruth Young and Jean McLoney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church.

