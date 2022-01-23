MR. SCHMIDT

FLEMINGSBURG — Robert ‘Robbie’ Layne Moore, 60, of Millersburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born in Maysville on Jan. 29, 1961, he was the son of Bill (Marie) Moore and Jannette Stephens Crowe.

Robbie, affectionately known as “Rooster,” was an over-the-road truck driver for the majority of his life. He later moved to Kernersville, N.C., and became an operations manager of TCI Logistics.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Mary Edmond Moore; his children, Jana Sue (Colin) Hunt, Cody (Morgan) Moore, and Robbie Lee Moore; his grandchildren, Ashley Hunt, Alayna Hunt, Zoey Hunt, Stealth Moore, and Blaine Moore; his siblings, Susan Moore Finfrock, Alan Moore, Julie (Bobby) Adams, Stephen (Brenda) Harn, and John (Donna) Crowe. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; his long-time friend, Johnny Jett; and his favorite companion, Shirley.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, John D. Crowe; his maternal grandparents, Ellis Ray “ER” Stephens and Lela Gibson Stephens; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Myrtle Moore.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Johnny Jett officiating.

Visitation will be from noon, until the hour of service at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Robbie to Licking Valley CAP, Attn: Medical Transportation Program, C/O Jana Sue Hunt, 203 High Street, Flemingsburg Ky. 41041, and/or Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com