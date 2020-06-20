I spent most of my formative years as a child in Altadena, California. I grew up around a very diverse group of people. My friends and neighbors resembled a kaleidoscope. My brother and I played baseball with kids from all walks of life and all colors of skin. Honestly, we didn’t give any of that much thought when we were out playing as youngsters. I went to Eliot Junior High and spent a portion of my freshman year at John Muir High School, both in the Pasadena School District. These schools were extremely diverse and white people were definitely not the majority of the student population. We moved to Kentucky and I was surprised to see only one, yes you’re reading that right, black student in my high school population. To say I was shocked would be an understatement. I tell you this to give you some context for my next thoughts.

I never believed that I was a person of privilege and frankly I’ve been struggling to see how that image fits me today. However, given the recent events surrounding the deaths of several black men and women have me taking a serious look at the man in the mirror. I’m trying to understand how that image fits me. You see I can’t seem to put myself in “their shoes” and therein lies the problem. That’s the privilege that I have enjoyed because I was never put in that situation.

Was I always a good kid? Not really. I had my fair share of issues and have done my fair share of things that would be considered questionable. But I came home after my indiscretions. I have never had a gun pulled on me, been frisked by police because I “looked” suspicious, and I’ve never spent a day behind bars. I just don’t understand any of that, and there again is my privilege.

When I look at my social media accounts and my circle of “friends” I can honestly say that I don’t have one close friend that’s a person of color. Sure I know several people of color, but have I ever formed an authentic relationship or friendship with even one? Could I say that I have a “best” friend who’s a person of color? The answer to that is a simple no. When was the last time I had a meaningful discussion with a person of color? I just don’t remember when that last happened. And, how will I ever understand what my black and brown “friends” experience if I’m not authentically connected to them? It’s easy for me to take the position of “All lives matter” when I don’t see the simple fact that if ALL lives matter then shouldn’t BLACK lives matter too. If I live in my shell and never make the attempt to see the whole picture, then once again my privilege is in play.

At some point I must go back and take a hard look at the man in the mirror, and examine my thoughts without pointing fingers at someone else. I have to be personally accountable. I must stand up and demand that we have real and actionable change, because the unnecessary death of one more black man or woman is one too many. George Floyd’s death was appalling to me. It should be appalling to you too. It was uncalled for and when I watched the video it made me sick to my stomach. The only thing that swirled in my head was…WHY? I believe we should all ask that question. His past did not warrant his death and why would anyone think that kneeling on anyone’s neck for nearly nine minutes while they were handcuffed is acceptable. It’s not. His death has opened the eyes of many people just like me, many of whom never thought they were people of privilege. Maybe, just maybe, his death won’t be in vain and we can begin the process of finding our common ground as people.

I told a friend of mine recently that my eyes never saw what he saw because of my privilege and that I thought of it as being “blinded by the white”. I’m working on me…that’s truly the only person I have full control over. I must do this for my granddaughters and grandson. They need to have hope that the world we leave them will be a better place. It all starts with the man in the mirror.