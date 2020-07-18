An investment in our future

July 18, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Opinion 0
State Rep. John Sims Jr.

For several decades now, many of Kentucky’s brightest middle and high school students have willingly spent part of their summer vacation back in the classroom.

The gifted-education programs the students attend, however, are much different than what they experience during the school year. Classes are held on college campuses, there are no report cards and the subjects don’t fall neatly into categories like math, science and English. Instead, those attending may learn how to start a business, argue a case as part of a mock trial, or build a house with Habitat for Humanity.

As it has in virtually every other area of our lives, the coronavirus is putting a damper on this summer’s programs, most of which have moved online if they’re being held at all. The Governor’s Scholars Program appears to be the lone exception, because the state has approved safety protocols allowing students to attend one of two college campuses for a week-long event.

This program is the most well-known of those held in the summer, and since it began in 1983, more than 30,000 students have taken part. A few years after that program started, another one – the Governor’s School for the Arts – began giving students a chance to showcase and improve their artistic talents. More than 6,000 students have attended overall.

The newest Governor’s Scholar program, this one for young entrepreneurs, got its start in 2013, and its combined enrollment over the past seven years has topped 400 students.

As these examples show, Kentucky has compiled a significant roster of programs for our gifted and talented students, and the relatively small investment has paid huge dividends. If you have a child, or know of one, who would be interested in taking part, I encourage you to fill out an application.