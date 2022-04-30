Each May, it is my honor to take a moment to pause and reflect on the tireless work and dedication that our local healthcare teams exhibit every day of the year as they care for our communities.

I’m fortunate to work alongside the many dedicated physicians, nurses, clinical staff and employees that make up our talented healthcare teams at Fleming County Hospital and Meadowview Regional Medical Center, as well as local EMS personnel who partner with us in delivering exceptional care. Throughout this month, we will celebrate three important national observances to recognize our nurses, hospital staff, and EMS workers – all of whom are essential to advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.

During National Nurses Week (May 6-12), we honor our more than 215 compassionate nurses who care for patients during their times of greatest need. Their voices and actions make a difference every single day – from monitoring patients at the bedside to championing new protocols and procedures and ensuring that quality is always at the heart of what we do.

National Hospital Week (May 9-13) honors hospitals, health systems and the more than 5.6 million healthcare workers across the country who are making a difference in their communities. In Fleming and Mason Counties, our two facilities employ over 435 providers and employees combined – making us one of the largest employers in the Buffalo Trace Region. In each area of our organizations, from pharmacy to patient access, dieticians to doctors, environmental services and every role in between, our teams are committed to advancing quality and safety, and enhancing the patient experience.

Finally, National EMS Week (May 15-21) recognizes EMS personnel and other first responders who work quickly to provide lifesaving care to critical patients. They are often the first to arrive at the scene of an accident or disaster, providing emergency care in potentially fatal situations before a patient arrives at the hospital. We are so thankful for our EMS partners who help us save lives when minutes matter most.

We proudly recognize all of the inspiring men and women who have responded to the calling to serve others by choosing a career in healthcare. Many of them have sacrificed their own health and well-being to care for our communities during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continue to selflessly serve others without a desire for praise or recognition. Together, these individuals are truly at the heart of healthcare in the Buffalo Trace Region.

Saying “thank you” seems woefully inadequate, but I am deeply grateful for and continue to stand in awe of our incredible team members and EMS partners – for the countless sacrifices they have made, the challenges they have overcome and the courageous ways they continue to serve our patients and communities. I hope you will join me in thanking them for their dedicated service during these special observances, but also year-round.

We appreciate your support and look forward to serving our region for many years to come.