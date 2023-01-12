Your new best friend might be waiting to meet you at your local animal shelter or rescue organization right now and hoping you’ll give him or her a chance to win you over.

Like Sadie, a pretty girl who’s been a resident of the Mason County Animal Shelter for a while. She’s around 4 years old and weighs 56 pounds. Sadie prefers being around male dogs that are close to her size, and she is friendly with people. She’s also spayed and fully vaccinated.

Lovely Cassie is another example of the wonderful variety of dogs to choose from at local shelters. This sweetheart is currently living in the Lewis County Animal Shelter after being surrendered by her owner after Christmas. To say she was heartbroken to be at the shelter is an understatement. Cassie was devastated. At first, she refused to have any interaction with the staff and cowered in her kennel. She has started to adjust, and her playful and loving personality is shining through.

Cassie would make an excellent addition to any family. She is a little snuggle bug and happily gives kisses. She is around 1 to 2 years old, and 35 pounds. Cassie has an appointment scheduled to be spayed. Her adoption fee is $65, and the application can be found on the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter Facebook page. She is available for rescue or adoption.

At the Robertson County Animal Shelter, you’re in for a real treat when you meet Simber. This big boy is a mastiff mix who loves toys and treats. He’s roughly 2 to 3 years old and enjoys eating, taking walks, and hanging out on the couch with shelter staff. He’s good with other dogs and is anxiously awaiting a visitor.

Also at the Robertson County Animal Shelter is a gorgeous hound named Jane. She’s approximately 1 to 2 years old and 45 pounds. This girl loves people and is great with other dogs. Jane is energetic, but also looks forward to relaxing on her bed with a toy and a treat. She dreams of having an active family to play with. This girl loves the outdoors and going for long hikes would be right up her alley. Jane is awfully bored in the shelter and would love to meet you.

Once you’ve decided on the special dog that you’re going to bring home, vaccines are a vital part of their health. First on the agenda is to seek a veterinarian’s guidance regarding the kinds of vaccines your dog will need and to set up a schedule to follow in the coming months and years depending on the age of your pup and where you live.

Puppy shots start at six to eight weeks old and protect your fur baby from dangerous contagious diseases. Puppies and younger dogs are most susceptible to rabies, distemper, parvovirus, and hepatitis. To keep them safe, dogs must be immunized against these diseases in two or three-week intervals during their first few months of life.

The DHPP shot inoculates your pup for several diseases at once and includes distemper, adenovirus/hepatitis, parvovirus, and parainfluenza. Your veterinarian can explain each disease to you and ultimately help you decide which vaccinations are best for your new pet.

At 10 to 12 weeks, you’ll visit your veterinarian for a second DHPP shot and a recommendation for leptospirosis, Lyme, and canine influenza might be made at that time.

Your puppy will be ready for their 3rd dose of DHPP, plus a second dose for leptospirosis, Lyme, and canine influenza at 14 to 16 weeks. This is also the age when dogs are vaccinated for rabies for the first time.

Once your puppy is an adult and has fully received their puppy shots, and depending on state laws and your veterinarian’s recommendations, he or she will be given annual boosters for some of the diseases mentioned here. Your veterinarian will help you keep your dog on the proper rabies vaccination schedule to satisfy local and state laws.

You’ll want to keep an up-to-date vaccination record and especially have your dog’s rabies tag on hand in case you’re ever asked to produce one to local authorities following any kind of biting incident.

When you adopt, you’re saving a life. Once you make that commitment, be prepared to keep your new pet safe and healthy by contacting a local veterinarian right away to schedule an examination, regardless of age. Many shelter or rescue dogs will also benefit from deworming, heartworm testing, nail trimming, and having their ears and teeth checked out after adoption.

Proper and routine health care for your beloved pet will ensure that you have many happy years together.

When you’re ready to welcome a new fur baby into your family, you’re invited to stop by one of the local shelter facilities—or all of them—to meet your next best friend.

Take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville to meet the fabulous residents of the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about available dogs.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats as well. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their foster charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats through your local Humane Society of Buffalo Trace at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. The HSBT offers vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, please visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations through the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates, information and instructions to donate to Lewis County animals in need.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption.

You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are always friendly and adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.

Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!