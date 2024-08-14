MacGyver has high intelligence, like his namesake, to match his good looks! Within a few minutes, he sat for treats and went into his crate on command at Oktoberfest! He is very playful and social with the other dogs at the shelter. Mac is also good with children and easy to walk on a leash. This guy is energetic (we suspect he is a Border Collie mix) and loves to get attention from people.

MacGyver came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed by his owners. We would love for this guy to go to a home with a big yard to play in and maybe even some children! Scan the QR code beside his picture to learn more about him and apply to adopt now!

Mason County Animal Shelter and Rock 4 Rescue appreciate everyone who attended and sponsored the benefit concert at Washington Opera House on 8/10/2024! Rebel Sound Club and Thunderstruck put on a fantastic show! Thanks also to the Maysville Players for assisting with this event! We hope to partner with them again for next year’s show!

As temperatures remain elevated, taking precautions to protect your pets is crucial. It is essential to check the pavement with the back of your hand before you take your dog for a walk to be sure it is not too hot. Hot pavement can burn dogs’ paws quickly! Never leave your pets alone in a parked car, even with windows cracked. According to the Humane Society of the United States, on an 85-degree day, temperatures inside an automobile can increase to 102 degrees in just 10 minutes and 120 degrees in 30 minutes. Newer cars shut off in just a few minutes when left running, which may not be a safe option for your pets and could also result in your vehicle being stolen with your pets inside! Outside pets need shade and fresh water at all times. High humidity can also hamper your pet’s ability to cool themselves. Bringing your

pets inside an airconditioned area may be necessary to prevent overheating. Visit https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/keep-pets-safe-heat for more information.

Upcoming Events:

· 9/14/2024 and 9/15/2024 – Visit the Rock 4 Rescue / Mason County Animal Shelter booth at the Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in

many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.