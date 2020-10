Kentucky is far from being a unified region. Though known as the Bluegrass State, it divides into six regions: Western Coal Field, Pennyroyal, Bluegrass, Knobs, Jackson Purchase and Eastern Mountain and Coal Field Region. Each region “differs as sharply in geography, culture, economic activity, and social habit as if they were widely separated areas. Each is populated by people who have adjusted themselves to their environment and who, in the process, have developed habits and attitudes differing markedly from those of their fellows in other divisions.”

