Drought reduces corn harvest
Many farmers in rural Kentucky are feeling the effects of the summer drought on corn harvest this year, according to Tad Campbell, Mason County extension agent for the University of Kentucky. According to Campbell, the […]
Speaker Stumbo challenges Ag. Commissioner and SB50
FRANKFORT | In a statement issued late on Friday, Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo said it has become “increasingly clear” that Kentucky would be better served to wait for federal action on industrial hemp before […]
Commissioner of Agriculture visits Maysville
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture James Comer was in Maysville on Thursday, as a part of his goal to visit all 120 counties during his time in office. “Down in Monroe County, we never had anyone […]