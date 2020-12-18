The 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals begin Friday morning at 11 a.m. with the first of the weekend’s six championship games as Kentucky Country Day (10-1) takes on Paintsville (9-2) in the 1A title bout at Kroger Field. Live webcasts of all six games will be available at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network, with a free audio broadcast available at KHSAA.net.

