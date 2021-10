Just when you thought your favorite fall festivity was dressing yourself or your child up for Halloween, there’s another one in your family who can share in the frightening fun. Maysville Main Street and Hollywood Wardrobe Connection are joining forces to bring Pet Trick or Treat and Costume Contest to downtown. On Saturday, October 23rd from noon-2 p.m. pet owners can bring their little critters to local small businesses for treats and to have their costumes judged. At 1:45, the pets will be presented on the stage at Second Street Mall and winners will be announced. There, folks cannot only see the costumed pets, but get one of their own. The mall will also be the site of a pet adoption opportunity sponsored by the Mason County Animal Shelter.

