As we begin to close down the year, with the Christmas and the New Year’s finish line quickly approaching, I wanted to roll out an update from Mason County Fiscal Court. As many of you have commented on, we’ve been quite busy this year with all the ‘Big Things Happening’ in Mason County Kentucky and with Mason County Fiscal Court. We’ve continued our upward trajectory of positive momentum: from new businesses, ribbon cuttings and hiring events to announced investments in water, wastewater and other infrastructure to new training programs such as MCTC’s Aviation Maintenance Program which will empower Mason County citizens with careers, not just jobs. Even in the face of a continuous covid threat, Mason County has moved the needle in a positive direction. Considering all the positive news and announcements, no local initiative is more important to our future than our county-wide broadband initiative.

[…]