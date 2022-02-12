Lady Royals go cold down the stretch in loss to Nicholas Mason County picked the wrong time to go cold in a loss to Nicholas County Friday night at The Fieldhouse.

Grannis’ sisters qualify for state meet The Fleming County High School Swim Team, coached by head coach Austin Hart and assistant Lisa Grannis, participated in the KHSAA Region 9 Swim Championships on February 6 & 7 on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Two individual Panther swimmers and a pair of relay teams advanced to championship heats with two swimmers advancing to state competition.

Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone NEW YORK (AP) — Congress on Thursday gave final approval to legislation guaranteeing that people who experience sexual harassment at work can seek recourse in the courts, a milestone for the #MeToo movement that prompted a national reckoning on the way sexual misconduct claims are handled.

Black members of Biden’s Cabinet mark Black History Month WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles in the administration, some of which are historic firsts.

Kentucky House votes to give relief on vehicle tax bills FRANKFORT — The Kentucky House voted Wednesday to grant relief to taxpayers hit with hefty increases in their vehicle property tax bills, caused by a pandemic-related surge in used car values.