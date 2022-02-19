She said yes Downtown Maysville turned into Cupid’s Corner as Zach Roberts used Valentine’s Day and the Russell Theatre marquee to propose to his girlfriend, Kristne Powell.

Hughes, Becker win KABC POY’s, Reed COY The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches has released their region Player and Coach of the Year awards for the 2021-22 season.

Tax credit measure passes House committee FRANKFORT – State lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday aimed at providing a tax credit to further community investment, according to information from State Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville, the bill’s sponsor.

Heavy rain could bring flooding Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians to be vigilant and safe ahead of a weather system that moved across the area Thursday and generated heavy rain, and strong winds.

Let’s “talk about Cosby” and due process When I saw the title of W. Kamau Bell’s new docuseries “We Need To Talk About Cosby,” I laughed to myself. That’s all we’ve been doing for over 60 years, although the way we’ve talked about him has shifted dramatically in the past decade.