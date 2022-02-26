Brooks fires up ‘Breds, take 38th over Robertson FALMOUTH — Terence Brooks is usually cool, calm and collective on the sidelines.

Royals, Lady Royals head to Louisville looking to defend titles The Mason County Royals and Lady Royals indoor track and field teams head to Louisville looking to defend their state titles on Saturday at the Class AA state meet.

Doomed To Repeat It It’s started. After months of posturing and threats and warnings, Russia has begun military operations against Ukraine.

Pelosi versus the Progressives It took more than a year, but Congressional Democrats, facing the prospect of losing their majorities, have concluded the most effective way to mitigate disaster during the midterms this November would be to erase the public perception that it is controlled by far left socialism.

Temporary sales tax cut needed for Kentucky families Kentucky’s economy is on fire, with record-breaking investments and job creation across the commonwealth, and we have the best budget outlook in 25 years. We see our destiny as leaders rapidly approaching, with more opportunities than ever before for our families and our children.

KYTC: Permits required for changes, additions along highways State officials want to know if you’ve got plans to build a house, advertise your business, or install new water lines along a state highway in this new year.

Checkup Maysville Utility personnel, Greg England (pictured) and Assistant Manager Greg Wilson perform maintenance to ensure proper equipment performance. Regular maintenance helps maintain water pressure and quality throughout our community, officials said.