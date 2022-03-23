MCTC names three finalists for prez/CEO The search for a new president for Maysville Community and Technical College has entered the home stretch.

THE AMISH COOK To any of you who have long days and wish for more to do, I wish you could have been here to watch all the action at our house this last week. It’s not just been action from six young children. We’ve had two work nights for the youth who helped clear out the shop and mulch flower beds and around our pine trees. The church ladies came to help wash walls and windows. Daniel has been putting in new flooring to replace our old chipped one, and the list goes on.

History tells us to take tyrants like Putin seriously The world seemed surprised when Hitler annexed the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia in 1938. More surprised when he invaded Poland in 1939 and flabbergasted when he marched into the Soviet Union in 1941.

And the winner is phonics Debates about reading go back centuries. In the 1800s, Horace Mann, the father of the public-school movement in the United States, denounced the idea of teaching children that letters represent sounds. By the 1980s, the debate was so intense that people referred to it as “the reading war.” It was phonics versus whole language.

Tollesboro Lions Club meets A benefit for Mackenzie Forman Mud Sling will be conducted at the Tollesboro Lions Club, Saturday, March 26. Gates open at noon and the event begins at 2 p.m. The Tollesboro Lions Club will donate the proceeds from all food sales and gate money toward the benefit.

Lady Lions break in new field with convincing wins VANCEBURG — It’s been a complete buy in all-around for the Lewis County softball team.