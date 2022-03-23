March 23, 2022
The search for a new president for Maysville Community and Technical College has entered the home stretch.
March 23, 2022
To any of you who have long days and wish for more to do, I wish you could have been here to watch all the action at our house this last week. It’s not just been action from six young children. We’ve had two work nights for the youth who helped clear out the shop and mulch flower beds and around our pine trees. The church ladies came to help wash walls and windows. Daniel has been putting in new flooring to replace our old chipped one, and the list goes on.
March 23, 2022
The world seemed surprised when Hitler annexed the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia in 1938. More surprised when he invaded Poland in 1939 and flabbergasted when he marched into the Soviet Union in 1941.
March 23, 2022
Debates about reading go back centuries. In the 1800s, Horace Mann, the father of the public-school movement in the United States, denounced the idea of teaching children that letters represent sounds. By the 1980s, the debate was so intense that people referred to it as “the reading war.” It was phonics versus whole language.
March 23, 2022
A benefit for Mackenzie Forman Mud Sling will be conducted at the Tollesboro Lions Club, Saturday, March 26. Gates open at noon and the event begins at 2 p.m. The Tollesboro Lions Club will donate the proceeds from all food sales and gate money toward the benefit.
March 23, 2022
March 22, 2022
VANCEBURG — It’s been a complete buy in all-around for the Lewis County softball team.
March 22, 2022
This horse is one of many waiting on its chance to impress buyers during a horse auction on Saturday in Maysville.
March 22, 2022
To paraphrase Bob Seger’s song “Like a Rock”, 50 years now, where’d they go?