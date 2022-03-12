March 12, 2022
March 11, 2022
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
March 11, 2022
The 2022 boys’ 10th Region Hall of Fame Class was recognized during halftime of the boys’ 10th Region championship on Tuesday. This year’s class included Jake Ohmer, Treg Setty, Matt Wilson, Brett White and Mac Whitaker as players. Ron Bailey and Rosemary Whitaker as contributors, Gary Turner as a coach and Bryan Witajewski and John Rice as the Veterans committee selections. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
March 11, 2022
The KHSBHF is honored to announce its 2022 Class of Inductees. The 16 inductees selected represent the great tradition of Kentucky high school basketball. This 10th anniversary class is yet another extraordinarily talented group demonstrating the great wealth of achievement by our coaches and players over the decades.
March 11, 2022
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are prepared for the upcoming winter weather event but advise motorists to limit non-essential travel during the storm that is expected to create slick conditions tonight and Saturday morning, particularly in eastern Kentucky. Heavy accumulating snow is expected east of Interstate 65 after the evening commute and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are likely to keep roads covered after plows pass through.
March 11, 2022
Selected by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association
March 11, 2022
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s proposed work to prolong the life of the historic Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) in Maysville, remains a priority, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said earlier this week.
March 11, 2022
Members of the Maysville Lions Club met March 3, with President Angela Jett calling the meeting to order. Michael Walton gave the devotional before the meal and Anthony Ventura led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
March 11, 2022
Downtown businesses are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by giving patrons a chance at a Pot o’ Gold.
March 11, 2022
A handful of longtime readers may remember when I announced that “baby boy Tyree” was on his way.