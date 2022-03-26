Bundy retiring, Lady Royals back on the coaching search For the third time in three seasons, Mason County’s girls basketball team will have a new head coach on the sidelines.

Johnson K’s 16, HRs in Bracken’s win over Mason BROOKSVILLE — Ella Johnson and her Bracken County teammates had thought about this day for quite some time.

Beshear signs bill giving COVID-related relief to businesses FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law Thursday a business-backed bill providing another round of coronavirus-related relief to Kentucky employers on their unemployment insurance tax assessments.

Michigan law adds mandatory reporters after Nassar scandal LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Physical and occupational therapists and athletic trainers will now be required to report suspected child abuse or neglect under a new Michigan law that follows the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

High from hemp: States wrestle with chemically made THC Over the past few years, Jonny Griffis has invested millions of dollars in his legal marijuana farm in northern Michigan, which produces extracts to be used in things like gummy bears and vape oils.

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, has died Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.