May 14, 2022
https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/cthh
May 13, 2022
VANCEBURG — Senior Nights never come easy, especially when a top 50 team in the state is coming in.
May 13, 2022
DATE; OPPONENT; TIME; (TV)
May 13, 2022
As I write this it’s Mother’s Day Sunday, and this morning I was delighted to see some fat asparagus stalks ready for harvest in our asparagus patch! Many years ago we built a raised bed specifically for asparagus, and now we’re getting a dependable crop. Our bed is circular, with two dozen asparagus plants spaced around the perimeter. This allows us to harvest, without compacting the soil in the bed, just enough spears each day for our family’s dinner. We planted daylilies and Black-eyed Susan in the center of our bed, so it’s showy after harvest time.
May 13, 2022
(All times Eastern)
May 12, 2022
St. Patrick was able to give Mason County a scare on the softball diamond Thursday night, but in the end the Lady Royals put things together for a 9-2 victory.
May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
It might sound odd for someone in the media to admit this, but I am not good at conversations. For some reason, I freeze up, devoid of anything I would consider interesting to spark a good social interaction.
May 12, 2022
Honest, I’m going to write a book chockful of random thoughts someday (my more serious book about religion is already available on Amazon), but deadline pressures keep forcing me to cannibalize my ideas for this column instead.
May 12, 2022
The New York Times has a history of journalistic infractions. Too-cozy relations with government operatives, inaccurate reporting and outright plagiarism and fake stories. More recently, there’s been the unhinged writing of columnist Paul Krugman, the embrace of “Wokeism” and the meltdown of the commentary section, with resultant resignation of the publication’s opinion page editor.