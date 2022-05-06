Lady Royals put up 17 in the 1st, run rule Robertson Mason County had been in this situation before, but on the other end of it.

AIS students selected for GEAR UP GEAR UP or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs is a competitive federal grant program designed to increase the high school graduation and college enrollment and success of students in some communities.

Spring sing The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra performed their annual Spring Concerts this week. Senior choir and orchestra members were recognized.

Applegate signs on with Morehead Karis Applegate had sprinting in her since she was young.

MSPR earns 17 state broadcasting awards Morehead State Public Radio (WMKY, 90.3FM) earned 17 awards in the 2022 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Broadcast Awards.

Let’s unleash the entrepreneur I started my first business in the 5th grade when I convinced a neighbor to allow me to cut her grass with her electric lawn mower.

Some free speech warriors defend only speech they like Unlike so many people with Twitter and Facebook accounts these, I am not a constitutional scholar.