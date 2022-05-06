May 06, 2022
May 05, 2022
Mason County had been in this situation before, but on the other end of it.
May 05, 2022
GEAR UP or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs is a competitive federal grant program designed to increase the high school graduation and college enrollment and success of students in some communities.
May 05, 2022
The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra performed their annual Spring Concerts this week. Senior choir and orchestra members were recognized.
May 05, 2022
Karis Applegate had sprinting in her since she was young.
May 05, 2022
Morehead State Public Radio (WMKY, 90.3FM) earned 17 awards in the 2022 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Broadcast Awards.
May 05, 2022
I started my first business in the 5th grade when I convinced a neighbor to allow me to cut her grass with her electric lawn mower.
May 05, 2022
Unlike so many people with Twitter and Facebook accounts these, I am not a constitutional scholar.
May 05, 2022
Arthur Pickens won the Kentucky Derby in 1908 aboard Stone Street. The Derby winning jockey died at the age of 55 here in Maysville and is laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery. I must add this tidbit; his victory was the slowest in Derby History with the time of 2:15:20. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
May 05, 2022
