Limestone C.A.R. Attends 2022 National Convention Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution) was well represented at the annual National Convention for the National Society Children of the American Revolution in Arlington, Virginia on April 22-24.

CG Auxiliary recruting members, offering safety checks The Maysville Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla is looking for new members, officials with the organization said recently.

Eat you just desserts It all started with the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020, and it’s one of the few lingering effects of the experience that hasn’t tempted me to seek intense electroshock therapy.

DiMaggio brothers credit Mom with their successes Rosalie Mercurio DiMaggio, a Sicilian immigrant, bore nine children, three of whom became Major League center fielders.

A child’s first and most intimate love “She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” Proverbs 31:26

Mason County Property Transfers David Gene Mangus, David Mangus, Theressa Lynn Mangus and Theressa Mangus to Kimberly Lynne Perraut and William Anthony Perraut, description of property not available, $46,000.

Celebrate Mother’s Day Celebrate Mother’s Day anyway you can but don’t miss the opportunity to honor mom. The opportunities pass us by. While mom is alive is the time to do something for her. Too often someone dies and we want to make sure we attend their funeral and buy flowers. We talk about missed opportunities. While your special person is alive is the time to cherish and make a big deal about that person.

