10th Region tennis tournament underway Friday ALEXANDRIA – Friday’s 10th Region tennis tournament began with a 45-minute rain delay.

Royals claim sixth straight district title BROOKSVILLE — All season long Mason County’s youth has shown a promising future, not just years ahead, but capable of producing this season.

The Sky is Falling (Again) It was starting to worry me that I had not heard of any dire predictions for Earth’s demise in quite a while. Thankfully, courtesy of the London Daily Mirror and reporter Kirsty Card, that hole in my soul has been filled from, of all places, TikTok.

A local artist showcases Maysville’s history with her vibrant mural design MAYSVILLE — Murals are fun to look at and they beautify building walls that used to go unnoticed. They can also attract new businesses into an area and boost the economy. Maybe the most beneficial aspect of murals being displayed in public spaces is that they provide the opportunity to tell the community’s story through colorful pictures.

DAR Winners On Saturday, April 23, St. Patrick sixth- grader Brynlee Robinson (left) and seventh-grader Hope Comer (right) won first place in their respective grades at the Kentucky Daughters of the American Revolution state awards ceremony. Brynlee Robinson was also named the overall winner for her grade in the East Central Region, which covers five states, a very prestigious honor.

Are Heirloom Vegetables Better? Now that vegetable gardening season is upon us, you might be shopping for the right seeds for your garden. You’ll have the option of choosing “heirloom” or “hybrid”, “GMO” or “Non-GMO” seed varieties. Many people feel strongly about this. But what exactly is an heirloom vegetable, and why is it more desirable than a “hybrid” plant? What about GMO’s? Are they dangerous?

Poking and Clicking “You gotta keep poking and clicking,” a friend tells me. “That’s what my daughter does.”