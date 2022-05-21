May 21, 2022
https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/rzjj
May 20, 2022
ALEXANDRIA – Friday’s 10th Region tennis tournament began with a 45-minute rain delay.
May 20, 2022
BROOKSVILLE — All season long Mason County’s youth has shown a promising future, not just years ahead, but capable of producing this season.
May 20, 2022
It was starting to worry me that I had not heard of any dire predictions for Earth’s demise in quite a while. Thankfully, courtesy of the London Daily Mirror and reporter Kirsty Card, that hole in my soul has been filled from, of all places, TikTok.
May 20, 2022
MAYSVILLE — Murals are fun to look at and they beautify building walls that used to go unnoticed. They can also attract new businesses into an area and boost the economy. Maybe the most beneficial aspect of murals being displayed in public spaces is that they provide the opportunity to tell the community’s story through colorful pictures.
May 20, 2022
On Saturday, April 23, St. Patrick sixth- grader Brynlee Robinson (left) and seventh-grader Hope Comer (right) won first place in their respective grades at the Kentucky Daughters of the American Revolution state awards ceremony. Brynlee Robinson was also named the overall winner for her grade in the East Central Region, which covers five states, a very prestigious honor.
May 20, 2022
Now that vegetable gardening season is upon us, you might be shopping for the right seeds for your garden. You’ll have the option of choosing “heirloom” or “hybrid”, “GMO” or “Non-GMO” seed varieties. Many people feel strongly about this. But what exactly is an heirloom vegetable, and why is it more desirable than a “hybrid” plant? What about GMO’s? Are they dangerous?
May 20, 2022
“You gotta keep poking and clicking,” a friend tells me. “That’s what my daughter does.”
May 20, 2022
Prom season is upon us.
May 20, 2022
For the past few weeks, I’ve been engaged in a WWE cage match against allergies. No, it’s not COVID. I promise, it’s not COVID. Really, even when I blow my nose so loudly that it triggers nearby home and car alarm systems, it’s still not COVID.