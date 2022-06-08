June 08, 2022
June 07, 2022
Rewind back about 18 months and the varsity track and field career of Mason County’s Lexi Young hadn’t even started.
June 07, 2022
LEXINGTON — John Calipari is rooting for Keion Brooks to finish his collegiate career on a high note at Washington next season.
June 07, 2022
LEXINGTON – Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has been named to the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today. Couch is one of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
June 07, 2022
Serving Mason and Robertson counties, Buffalo Trace District Health Department’s motto is to Prevent, Promote and Protect.
June 07, 2022
An Allen Feldhaus Memorial golf scramble was held on Saturday at Kenton Station in remembrance of the former Mason County baseball and basketball coach. The scramble raised $6,000 for Wald Park to continue to help with funding for lights at the baseball fields. (Kenton Station Facebook Page)
June 07, 2022
The Maysville AAUW Branch is hosting “A Historic Tour” on Sunday, June 12, 2022, between the hours of 2-6 p.m., beginning at the First Presbyterian Church On Third Street.
June 07, 2022
Maysville’s writers’ group, Old Washington Wordsmith, will be celebrating its 12th anniversary with a community open mic for poetry, music, storytelling, or any creative performance art that anyone may want to contribute. This open mic will be held at Turtleback Ridge Brewery on Saturday, June 18.
June 07, 2022
You may have heard of an 80s movie about an Australian fellow with a knife. Well, one of our featured shelter dogs is his namesake.
June 06, 2022
