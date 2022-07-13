July 13, 2022
July 12, 2022
Mason County and University of Kentucky alum Sarah Fite finished fourth at the 26th Kentucky Women’s Open played at Bellefonte Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
July 12, 2022
Mason County has named Paula Buser as the next coach of the girls’ basketball program.
July 12, 2022
Jordan Gilbert was really enjoying his new role as the head coach of the Mason County girls’ basketball team.
July 11, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG – Northeast Kentucky motorists should watch for slow-moving survey trucks on I-64 and other state highways next week for “continuous friction testing” of pavement.
July 11, 2022
WEST UNION, Ohio — The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on Ohio 136 near Zane Trace Road in Liberty Township, Adams County, Ohio.
July 10, 2022
Construction is underway on the $8 million expansion project at the Fleming-Mason Airport.
July 10, 2022
LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky’s $87 million HEALing Communities Study to address the opioid epidemic in Kentucky is expanding to more communities across the commonwealth.
July 10, 2022
Time for preparations to begin.
July 09, 2022
Members of the Maysville Lions Club met Thursday, July 7 with incoming President Robbie Detro presiding.