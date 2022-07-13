Fite finishes fourth at Kentucky Women’s Open Mason County and University of Kentucky alum Sarah Fite finished fourth at the 26th Kentucky Women’s Open played at Bellefonte Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Buser named next coach of Lady Royals Mason County has named Paula Buser as the next coach of the girls’ basketball program.

Gilbert heads to Green County, gets closer to family Jordan Gilbert was really enjoying his new role as the head coach of the Mason County girls’ basketball team.

Continuous friction testing this week on state highways FLEMINGSBURG – Northeast Kentucky motorists should watch for slow-moving survey trucks on I-64 and other state highways next week for “continuous friction testing” of pavement.

OSHP Georgetown Post investigating crash WEST UNION, Ohio — The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on Ohio 136 near Zane Trace Road in Liberty Township, Adams County, Ohio.

Airport project underway Construction is underway on the $8 million expansion project at the Fleming-Mason Airport.

Mason included in WAVE 2 of UK program LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky’s $87 million HEALing Communities Study to address the opioid epidemic in Kentucky is expanding to more communities across the commonwealth.

Dead period ends, fall sports begin preparations Time for preparations to begin.