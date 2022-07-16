July 16, 2022
July 15, 2022
Life on the road wasn’t all bad for the Mason County football team in 2021.
July 15, 2022
8:00 a.m. — Mason Butler, Rupert Wilhoit, Andrew Weiss, Trent Weiss
July 15, 2022
Mason County Commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to an ordinance governing the placement and operation of solar energy systems within the county.
July 15, 2022
July 15, 2022
Have you ever been surprised by large bare patches of dead foliage on your evergreens? If you look closely you might see pendants of dead foliage hanging from the dead twigs. Wait, they’re MOVING! You have a bagworm invasion!
July 15, 2022
For young children, a long-awaited event ‘never comes’. But it did, and it happened.
July 15, 2022
County extension offices around the state have fielded many phone calls this spring and summer from homeowners and gardeners concerned about poison hemlock. The concern seems to be justified but only if the poison hemlock is ingested by humans or livestock.
July 15, 2022
July 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
July 15, 2022
School’s out and that means one thing: summer is officially here! As the days grow longer and brighter, many of us will be taking full advantage of summer, whether its enjoying backyard barbeques, lazy days by the pool or even the occasional fireworks display. No matter how you choose to enjoy your summer, it’s important to stay alert and protect yourself and your family from potential threats to your health and safety.