Royals win at Eagle Trace, Owens claims first in playoff MOREHEAD — Entering the 2022 KHSAA golf season having won the last two regional titles, Mason County still has the target on their back despite losing three seniors.

Commissioners say no large-scale solar in city Maysville City Commission approved the first reading this week of a solar ordinance that will prohibit any industrial solar installations within city limits.

Candidate visits Maysville Democrat candidate for Congress Matt Lehman meets constituents during a visit to Maysville on Thursday.

Tollesboro Lions Club rally was a success On Sunday, July 17, following the Tollesboro Lions Club parade, the club hosted a community rally for Clinton Applegate at the Tollesboro Lions Club.

Dishing The Dirt About Dirt I got dirty Tuesday. It was the first time since…since…seriously – I have no idea. I am looking for a little help here! It’s not that I am loath to get a little soil under my fingernails. Okay, maybe it is.

Taylor and Draper were recognized by the local Coast Guard Auxillary for their achievements When you hear “Coast Guard,” a picture of an expansive and wavy ocean comes to mind. But since the Ohio River is considered “federal waters,” boaters must comply with the same U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

Local officials urge vaccines as COVID numbers increase Local health officials said they are seeing an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the area and are asking the public for assistance.

Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall coming to Brooksville On Saturday, July 23, the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall is coming to Brooksville and will be available for viewing between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.