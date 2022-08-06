Fleming County 4H taking enrollment forms now A new school year is upon us, and it’s a great time to join 4-H, the nation’s largest youth organization. 4-H offers experiential learning to youth ages nine to 18 with something for all interests from insects to space to sewing. There are topics for all youths.

Summer season sees COVID surge The number of positive COVID-19 cases is on the rise and local health officials said Wednesday they are concerned about the direction the case numbers are heading.

Court, school district join forces for good Mason County Fiscal Court and Mason County Schools are teaming up to “Stuff the Bus for Letcher County,” to send help to those who were affected by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Mason County District Court Aug. 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Fit for a Queen The American Queen docked at Limestone Landing on Thursday and became part of Maysville’s riverfront skyline.

Proposed ICE ID card documents the “undocumented” President Biden’s eagerness to welcome millions of global illegal migrants is unlimited. Not only are people from every corner of the world welcome to come to and settle in the United States at taxpayer expense, but now Biden wants to issue each migrant official government identification cards.