August 13, 2022
August 12, 2022
You’ve seen the the Wayback Wednesday or Throwback Thursday photos, heard the Daily Bailey on WFTM, seen the Facebook page “You May be from Maysville, Kentucky if you remember…”, or read the college football picks columns that touch up on local history.
August 12, 2022
Different strokes for different folks
August 12, 2022
MOREHEAD — Kentucky State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Fleming County, according to information from KSP Morehead Post.
August 12, 2022
No, Boss Hogg was not in Manchester Wednesday. This rarely seen 1969 Cadillac Eldorado convertible is owned by Tim Scott of Manchester, Ohio.
August 12, 2022
The origin of the phrase “Lies, damned lies, and statistics” is unclear, though Mark Twain attributed it to Benjamin Disraeli. I bring it up more often than I should, usually when discussing the latest contretemps by people who believe in the Government when it comes to promoting climate agendas.
August 12, 2022
Despite Washington, D.C.’s August heat and humidity – perfect vacation weather – the nation’s capital is immersed in politics.
August 12, 2022
Lewisburg-Millscreek Lions Club together with Murphy’s Restoration is hosting a donation drive for needed supplies in Eastern Kentucky.
August 12, 2022
Aug. 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
August 12, 2022
Mason County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to commit $1,000 to support the Un-filthy 5K, a charity event held each year in Mason County.