Gibbs named Junior Miss Kentucky Earth USA On August 13, Eva Marie Gibbs of Maysville captured the coveted state title of Junior Miss Kentucky Earth USA at the Henry Clay Event Center in Louisville.

Former Maysville local beats the odds Maysville native, Brian Webb, currently residing in Iowa, sustained a life-changing injury almost 25 years ago that continues to shape his life and goals to this day.

Democrats should be Iowa stubborn Democrats are wasting time by kicking the can down the campaign trail before deciding which states will go first in 2024’s presidential primaries. The 16 states, plus Puerto Rico, vying for early spots won’t know which get the prize positions — worth millions for local businesses — until after the November midterms.

Blue Licks Park offers a winning combination of history and nature at this weekend’s commemorative event BLUE LICKS — It was the bloodiest battle on the Kentucky frontier and one of the last to be fought in the American Revolutionary War.

Throwback Thursday The 1959 Maysville High School regional golf champs. Pictured from left to right: Tom Brown, Charles Kirk, Coach Darrell Hill, Charlie Traxel and Darrell Hill Jr. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Augusta takes five-set thriller over Bracken AUGUSTA — Two points away from a straight set victory, Augusta looked as if they were going to let one slip away against county rival Bracken County.

Babz Bites: Aioli and Flavored Mayonnaise A recent conversation on condiments left me bewildered. Since I was a kid I have never had a problem with sauce, spreads and least of all mayonnaise. My favorite cheese sandwiches, grilled or cold, always included a smooth lather of mayo on the bread. Just basic mayo, nothing too fancy. I realized during a conversation with several friends, I was a bit of an oddity. They grew into their love of mayonnaise. Some still avoid it.