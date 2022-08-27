Royals dominant second half leads to rout of Moco MT. STERLING – The message at halftime was pretty simple for Mason County.

Trent, Panthers rumble past Comets OLIVE HILL — A severe lightning storm delayed the start of Fleming County and West Carter Friday night, but the thunder did not show up until after the storm had passed.

Bracken uses goal-line stand to top Lewis BROOKSVILLE — After losing their starting quarterback and leading rusher from last season, Bracken County stepped up and put up a W in a season opening 8-6 victory over Lewis County.

THE AMISH COOK School bells are ringing, or more accurately, they are about to ring for the first time in two and a half hours. It’s true; after a term of homeschooling, we are having school again in our little country school! A narrow strip of woods lies between the school and us. The children love the winding path down the ravine, across the bridge over the trickling stream, and back up the next hill to school.

Juros to report to Mason court Mason County Circuit Clerk Kirk Tolle,said the following Jurors are scheduled to report for jury duty in Mason County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 9 a.m. for the term ending in March, 2023:

Bakery turns into fulltime business for Bracken family AUGUSTA — There are few things more pleasing than the aroma of fresh baked goods. It evokes a feeling of comfort and anticipation that few people can resist.