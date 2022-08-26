Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will make things worse Marching in lockstep, the Democrats pushed a $700 billion spending bill through Congress, claiming it would reduce inflation. We know that to be a lie.

Abercrombie found guilty by Bracken jury of rape BROOKSVILLE — A year ago, Jacob R. Abercrombie, was indicted by a Bracken County grand jury on multiple charges, including rape and sodomy of a child who was only 6 years old at the onset of the abuse.

Local journalists tell stories national media won’t A lot of people think that the pinnacle of journalism is working for a publication with national exposure, like The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal or The Chicago Tribune. These are the flashy, high-profile jobs that put you in line for the Pulitzers and get you invitations to pontificate on the cable news networks.

MCTC partners with Nelson Electric for new apprenticeship When Joey Nelson was seeking help for his growing electrical business, he turned to Maysville Community and Technical College for the solution.

Throwback Thursday The 1939 Maysville Bulldog football team. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Babz Bites: Blender Hollandaise My father and I always shared a love of rich buttery food. While growing up, any activity as small as running to the hardware store incorporated a stop for a nosh somewhere. Dad couldn’t always tell you the name of someone he had known for the past twenty-five years, but he never forgot how to get to a hole-in-the-wall restaurant and what to order.