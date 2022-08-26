August 26, 2022
August 25, 2022
Something had to give.
August 25, 2022
Lewis County (1-0) at Bracken County (0-0)
August 25, 2022
Marching in lockstep, the Democrats pushed a $700 billion spending bill through Congress, claiming it would reduce inflation. We know that to be a lie.
August 25, 2022
BROOKSVILLE — A year ago, Jacob R. Abercrombie, was indicted by a Bracken County grand jury on multiple charges, including rape and sodomy of a child who was only 6 years old at the onset of the abuse.
August 25, 2022
A lot of people think that the pinnacle of journalism is working for a publication with national exposure, like The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal or The Chicago Tribune. These are the flashy, high-profile jobs that put you in line for the Pulitzers and get you invitations to pontificate on the cable news networks.
August 25, 2022
When Joey Nelson was seeking help for his growing electrical business, he turned to Maysville Community and Technical College for the solution.
August 25, 2022
The 1939 Maysville Bulldog football team. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)
August 24, 2022
My father and I always shared a love of rich buttery food. While growing up, any activity as small as running to the hardware store incorporated a stop for a nosh somewhere. Dad couldn’t always tell you the name of someone he had known for the past twenty-five years, but he never forgot how to get to a hole-in-the-wall restaurant and what to order.
August 24, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said recently that Lewis County Fiscal Court will receive $18,260 in County Road Aid emergency funds for slide repairs on Cooper Fork Road.